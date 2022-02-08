Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 40, 2022 (02 - 08 Oct 2022) Situation Report #61

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 08 Oct 2022)

During week 40-2022, a total of 6,426 new AWD cases with dehydration and 1 new death were reported which indicates 7.4% and 66.7% decrease in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to previous week (Figure 2).

The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,505, 23.4%), followed by Helmand (986, 13.9%), Baghlan (619, 9.6%) and Nangarhar (406, 6.3%) provinces.

Cumulatively, Kabul (41,423, 21.6%), Helmand (32,947, 17.2%), Baghlan (12,225, 6.4%), Kandahar (10,844, 5.6%), Nangarhar (10,644, 5.5%), Jawzjan (8,045, 4.2%) and Paktya (6,893, 3.6%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

Out of the total 191,401 cases, 104,844 (54.8 %) were children below 5 years and 96,143 (50.2%) were females (Figure 3).