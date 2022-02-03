Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 4, 2022 (23-29 January): Situation Report #25

1. Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) Outbreak (12 Sep 2021 to 29 Jan 2022)

• The first few cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)1 were reported to National Disease Surveillance and Response system (NDSR), Ministry of Public Health and WHO on 12 Sept 2021 from Tapa village of Sarobi district in Kabul province and spread to 12 districts of Kabul, Kapisa, Zabul, Kandahar and Laghaman provinces

• The most affected districts include Kabul city (3,821 cases, 76.1%) and Surobi district (805 cases, 16.0%) (fig 4)

• The drivers of the epidemic are limited access to safe water, poor sanitation and hygiene practices

• During epidemiological week 4, the number of new AWD cases reported decreased by 36% from 42 to 27 cases with no deaths reported (table 1)

• Of the 5,023 cases, 17.8% (892) are children below 5 years, 48.8% (2,451) of cases are females and 70.0% (3,503) of cases had severe dehydration (fig 2,3)