Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 39, 2022 (25 Sep - 01 Oct 2022) Situation Report #60

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 01 Oct 2022)

During week 39-2022, a total of 6,939 new AWD cases with dehydration and 3 new deaths were reported which indicates 17.9% decrease and 200% increase in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to previous week (Figure 2).

The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,518, 21.8%), followed by Helmand (974, 14.1%), Baghlan (605, 8.7%) and Nangarhar (469, 6.7%) provinces.

Cumulatively, Kabul (39,918, 21.5%), Helmand (32,051,17.3%), Baghlan (11,606, 6.2%), 5.7%), Kandahar (10,602, 5.7%), Nangarhar (10,238, 5.5%), Jawzjan (7,860, 4.2%) and Khost (6,678, 3.6%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

Out of the total 184,975 cases, 101,365 (54.8 %) were children below 5 years and 93,046 (50.3%) were females (Figure 3).