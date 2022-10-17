Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 39, 2022 (25 Sep - 01 Oct 2022) Situation Report #60

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 01 Oct 2022)
During week 39-2022, a total of 6,939 new AWD cases with dehydration and 3 new deaths were reported which indicates 17.9% decrease and 200% increase in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to previous week (Figure 2).
The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,518, 21.8%), followed by Helmand (974, 14.1%), Baghlan (605, 8.7%) and Nangarhar (469, 6.7%) provinces.
Cumulatively, Kabul (39,918, 21.5%), Helmand (32,051,17.3%), Baghlan (11,606, 6.2%), 5.7%), Kandahar (10,602, 5.7%), Nangarhar (10,238, 5.5%), Jawzjan (7,860, 4.2%) and Khost (6,678, 3.6%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).
Out of the total 184,975 cases, 101,365 (54.8 %) were children below 5 years and 93,046 (50.3%) were females (Figure 3).
The first few cases of AWD were reported to the National Disease Surveillance and Response System (NDSR), MoPH and WHO on 04 May 2022 from Kandahar city of Kandahar province and spread to 146 districts in 34 provinces