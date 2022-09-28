Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 38, 2022 (18-24 Sep 2022) Situation Report #59

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 24 Sep 2022)

• During week 38-2022, a total of 8,435 new AWD cases with dehydration and 1 new death were reported which indicates 12.8% and 80.0% decrease in the number of cases and deaths compared to previous week (Figure 2).

• The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,623, 19.2%), followed by Helmand (1,026, 12.1%),

Baghlan (776, 9.1%) and Nangarhar (688, 8.1%) provinces.

• Cumulatively, Kabul (38,400, 21.5%), Helmand (31,077,

17.4%), Baghlan (11,001, 6.1%), Kandahar (10,405, 5.8%), Nangarhar (9,769, 5.4%), Jawzjan (7,686, 4.3%) and Khost (6,386, 3.6%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

• Of the total 178,012 cases, 97,404 (54.7 %) were children below 5 years and 89,500 (50.3%) were females (Figure 3).

• The first few cases of AWD were reported to the National Disease Surveillance and Response System (NDSR), MoPH and WHO on 04 May 2022 from Kandahar city of Kandahar province and spread to 145 districts in 34 provinces.