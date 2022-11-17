Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 37, 2022 (11-17 Sep 2022) Situation Report #58

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 17 Sep 2022)

During week 37-2022, a total of 9,639 new AWD cases with dehydration were reported which indicates 7.2% increase in the number of cases compared to previous week (Figure 2).

The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Kabul (1,513, 15.7%), followed by Helmand (1,337, 13.9%), Nangarhar (790, 8.2%) and Khost (688, 7.1%) provinces.

During week 37-2022, 14 new AWD associated deaths were reported from Nooristan (9 deaths), Kabul (4 deaths) and Paktika (1 death), provinces.

Cumulatively, Kabul (36,781, 21.7%), Helmand (30,051, 17.7%), Baghlan (10,225, 6.0%), Kandahar (10,097, 5.9%), Nangarhar (9,081, 5.4%), Jawzjan (7,437, 4.4%) and Khost (6,195, 3.7%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

Of the total 169,476 cases, 92,728 (54.7 %) were children be-low 5 years and 85,325 (50.4%) were females (Figure 3).