Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 36, 2022 (4-10 Sep 2022) Situation Report #57

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 10 Sep 2022)

• During week 36-2022, a total of 8,991 new AWD cases with dehydration were reported which indicates 5.2% decrease in the number of cases compared to previous week (Figure 2).

• The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Helmand (1,601, 17.8%), followed by Kabul (1,339, 14.9%), Nangarhar (904, 10.1%) and Baghlan (658, 7.3%) provinces.

• During week 36-2022, 4 new AWD associated deaths were re-ported from Urozgan (3 deaths) and Nimroz (1 death).

• Cumulatively, Kabul (35,268, 22.1%), Helmand (28,714, 18.0%), Kandahar (9,725, 6.1%), Baghlan (9,631, 6.0%), Nangarhar (8,291, 5.2%), Jawzjan (7,228, 4.5%) and Paktya (5,622, 3.5%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

• Of the total 159,837 cases, 87,491 (54.7 %) were children be-low 5 years and 80,499 (50.4%) were females (Figure 3).

• The first few cases of AWD were reported to the National Dis-ease Surveillance and Response System (NDSR), MoPH and WHO on 04 May 2022 from Kandahar city of Kandahar prov-ince and spread to 143 districts in 34 provinces.