Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 35, 2022 (28 Aug-3 Aug 2022) Situation Report #56

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 3 Sep 2022)

During week 35-2022, a total of 8,917 new AWD with dehydration cases were reported which indicates 18% decrease in the number of cases compared to previous week (Figure 2).

The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Helmand (1,906, 21.3%), followed by Kabul (1,428, 16.0%), Nangarhar (933, 10.4%) and Baghlan (608, 6.8%) provinces.

During week 35-2022, 3 new AWD associated deaths were reported, all were from Urozgan province.

Cumulatively, Kabul (33,937, 22.5%), Helmand (27,116, 18.0%), Kandahar (9,612, 6.3%), Baghlan (8,977, 5.9%),

Nangarhar (7,387, 4.9%), Jawzjan (7,022, 4.6%) and Paktya (5,254, 3.4%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

Of the total 150,278 cases, 82,381 (54.8 %) were children below 5 years and 67,897 (45.2%) were females (Figure 3).