Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 35, 2022 (28 Aug-3 Aug 2022) Situation Report #56

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 3 Sep 2022)
-
During week 35-2022, a total of 8,917 new AWD with dehydration cases were reported which indicates 18% decrease in the number of cases compared to previous week (Figure 2).
-
The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Helmand (1,906, 21.3%), followed by Kabul (1,428, 16.0%), Nangarhar (933, 10.4%) and Baghlan (608, 6.8%) provinces.
-
During week 35-2022, 3 new AWD associated deaths were reported, all were from Urozgan province.
-
Cumulatively, Kabul (33,937, 22.5%), Helmand (27,116, 18.0%), Kandahar (9,612, 6.3%), Baghlan (8,977, 5.9%),
Nangarhar (7,387, 4.9%), Jawzjan (7,022, 4.6%) and Paktya (5,254, 3.4%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).
-
Of the total 150,278 cases, 82,381 (54.8 %) were children below 5 years and 67,897 (45.2%) were females (Figure 3).
-
The first few cases of AWD were reported to the National Disease Surveillance and Response System (NDSR), MoPH and WHO on 04 May 2022 from Kandahar city of Kandahar province and spread to 136 districts in 34 provinces.