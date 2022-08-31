Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 34, 2022 (21-27 Aug 2022) Situation Report #55

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 27 Aug 2022)

• During week 34-2022, a total of 10,876 new AWD with dehydration cases were reported which indicates 6.6% decrease in the number of cases compared to previous week (Figure 2).

• The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Helmand (2,289, 21.0%), followed by Kabul (2,109, 19.4%), Nangarhar (1,006, 9.2%) and Kandahar (660, 6.0%) provinces.

• During week 34-2022, 7 new AWD associated deaths were reported from Paktika (2), Kabul (1), Badakhshan (1), Kandahar (1), Parwan (1) and Takhar (1) provinces.

• Cumulatively, Kabul (32,445, 22.9%), Helmand (25,207, 17.8%), Kandahar (9,059, 6.4%), Baghlan (8,365, 5.9%), Jawzjan (6,799, 4.8%), Nangarhar (6,454, 4.5%) and Khost (4,878, 3.4%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

• Of the total 141,361 cases, 77,663 (54.9 %) were children below 5 years and 71,168 (50.3%) were females (Figure 3).

• The first few cases of AWD were reported to the National Disease Surveillance and Response System (NDSR), MoPH and WHO on 04 May 2022 from Kandahar city of Kandahar province and spread to 136 districts in 34 provinces.