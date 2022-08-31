Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 33, 2022 (14-20 Aug 2022) Situation Report #54

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) with Dehydration Outbreak (01 May to 20 Aug 2022)

• During week 33-2022, a total of 11,119 new AWD with dehydration cases were reported which indicates 14.1 % decrease in the number of cases compared to previous week (Figure 2).

• The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Helmand (2,715, 24.4%), followed by Kabul (1,911, 17.1%), Nangarhar (952, 8.5%) and Baghlan (645, 5.8%) provinces.

• During week 33-2022, 6 new AWD associated deaths were reported from Kabul (2), Balkh (1), Daikundi (1), Helmand (1) and Kapisa (1) provinces.

• Cumulatively, Kabul (30,336, 23.3%), Helmand (22,918, 17.6%), Kandahar (8,399, 6.4%), Baghlan (7,777, 5.9%), Jawzjan (6,594, 5.1%), Nangarhar (5,448, 4.2%) and Khost (4,532, 3.4%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

• Of the total 129,956 cases, 71,527 (55.0 %) were children below 5 years and 65,744 (51.0%) were females (Figure 3).

• The first few cases of AWD were reported to the National Disease Surveillance and Response System (NDSR), MoPH and WHO on 04 May 2022 from Kandahar city of Kandahar province and spread to 132 districts in 34 provinces.