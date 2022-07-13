Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 32, 2022 (07-13 Aug 2022) Situation Report #53

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) Outbreak (01 May to 13 Aug 2022)

During week 32-2022, a total of 12,940 new AWD with dehydration cases were reported which indicates 3.1 % decrease in the number of cases compared to previous week (Figure 2).

The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Helmand (3,391, 26.2%), followed by Kabul (2,347, 18.1%),

Nangarhar (785, 6.1%) and Baghlan (782, 6.1%) provinces.

During week 32-2022, 2 new AWD associated deaths were reported from Kabul and Paktika provinces.

Cumulatively, Kabul (28,425, 23.9%), Helmand (20,203, 17.0%), Kandahar (7,930, 6.6%), Baghlan (7,132, 6.0%), Jawzjan (6,275, 5.2%) and Nangarhar (4,496, 3.7%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).

Of the total 118,837 cases, 65,712 (55.3 %) were children below 5 years and 60,104 (50.6%) were females (Figure 3).