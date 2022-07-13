Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 32, 2022 (07-13 Aug 2022) Situation Report #53

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) Outbreak (01 May to 13 Aug 2022)
During week 32-2022, a total of 12,940 new AWD with dehydration cases were reported which indicates 3.1 % decrease in the number of cases compared to previous week (Figure 2).
The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Helmand (3,391, 26.2%), followed by Kabul (2,347, 18.1%),
Nangarhar (785, 6.1%) and Baghlan (782, 6.1%) provinces.
During week 32-2022, 2 new AWD associated deaths were reported from Kabul and Paktika provinces.
Cumulatively, Kabul (28,425, 23.9%), Helmand (20,203, 17.0%), Kandahar (7,930, 6.6%), Baghlan (7,132, 6.0%), Jawzjan (6,275, 5.2%) and Nangarhar (4,496, 3.7%) are the most affected provinces (Figure 1).
Of the total 118,837 cases, 65,712 (55.3 %) were children below 5 years and 60,104 (50.6%) were females (Figure 3).
The first few cases of AWD were reported to the National Disease Surveillance and Response System (NDSR), MoPH and WHO on 04 May 2022 from Kandahar city of Kandahar province and spread to 130 districts in 34 provinces