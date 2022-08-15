Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 31, 2022 (31 Jul to 06 Aug 2022) Situation Report #52

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) Outbreak (01 May to 06 Aug 2022)
During week 31-2022, a total of 5,475 new AWD cases were reported. The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Nangarhar (1,553, 28.4%), followed by Takhar (780, 14.3%), Kunar (651, 11.9%) and Jawzjan (635, 11.6%) provinces (Figures 1&2).
During week 31-2022, 2 new AWD associated deaths were reported from Kapisa province.
Cumulatively, Jawzjan (12,014 cases, 49.2%), Helmand (3,666 cases, 14.6%) and Nangarhar (1,848 cases, 7.6%) are the most affected provinces.
Of the total 24,438 cases, 4,593 (18.8 %) were children below 5 years, 12,726 (52.1%) were females and 7,686 (31.0%) had severe dehydration (Figure 3).
The first few cases of AWD were reported to the National Disease Surveillance and Response System (NDSR), Ministry of Public Health, and WHO on 04 May 2022 from Kandahar city of Kandahar province and spread to 103 districts in 22 provinces.