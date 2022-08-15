Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 31, 2022 (31 Jul to 06 Aug 2022) Situation Report #52

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) Outbreak (01 May to 06 Aug 2022)

During week 31-2022, a total of 5,475 new AWD cases were reported. The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Nangarhar (1,553, 28.4%), followed by Takhar (780, 14.3%), Kunar (651, 11.9%) and Jawzjan (635, 11.6%) provinces (Figures 1&2).

During week 31-2022, 2 new AWD associated deaths were reported from Kapisa province.

Cumulatively, Jawzjan (12,014 cases, 49.2%), Helmand (3,666 cases, 14.6%) and Nangarhar (1,848 cases, 7.6%) are the most affected provinces.

Of the total 24,438 cases, 4,593 (18.8 %) were children below 5 years, 12,726 (52.1%) were females and 7,686 (31.0%) had severe dehydration (Figure 3).