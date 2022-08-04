Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 30, 2022 (24-30) July 2022 Situation Report #51

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) Outbreak (01 May to 30 Jul 2022)

During week 30-2022, a total of 2,151 new AWD cases were reported. The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Jawzjan (819, 38.1%), followed by Helmand (569, 26.5%),

Kabul (466, 21.7%) and Zabul (93, 4.3%) provinces (Table 1).

No new AWD associated death was reported in the last two weeks.

Cumulatively, Jawzjan (11,379 cases, 59.7%), Helmand (3,579 cases, 18.8%) and Kabul (1,156 cases, 5.1%) are the most affected provinces.

Of the total 19,050 cases, 3,143 (16.5 %) were children below 5 years, 10,083 (52.9%) were females and 5,946 (31.0%) had severe dehydration (Figure 2).