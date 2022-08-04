Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 30, 2022 (24-30) July 2022 Situation Report #51

Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) Outbreak (01 May to 30 Jul 2022)
During week 30-2022, a total of 2,151 new AWD cases were reported. The highest number of new AWD cases were reported from Jawzjan (819, 38.1%), followed by Helmand (569, 26.5%),
Kabul (466, 21.7%) and Zabul (93, 4.3%) provinces (Table 1).
No new AWD associated death was reported in the last two weeks.
Cumulatively, Jawzjan (11,379 cases, 59.7%), Helmand (3,579 cases, 18.8%) and Kabul (1,156 cases, 5.1%) are the most affected provinces.
Of the total 19,050 cases, 3,143 (16.5 %) were children below 5 years, 10,083 (52.9%) were females and 5,946 (31.0%) had severe dehydration (Figure 2).
The first few cases of AWD were reported to the National Disease Surveillance and Response System (NDSR), Ministry of Public Health, and WHO on 04 May 2022 from Kandahar city of Kandahar province and spread to 84 districts in 17 provinces.