Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 27, 2022 (03-09) July 2022 Situation Report #48

Measles outbreak (01 Jan to 09 Jul 2022)

• During epidemiological week 27-2022, a total of 636 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported (59.5% and 77.8% decrease in the number of cases and deaths respectively, compared to previous week). The trend was increasing until week 15-2022, however, started to decrease between weeks 16-20 and after stabilization for 6 weeks, it started to decrease again in the last two weeks (Figure 5).

• During the last week, the number of suspected measles cases have decreased in all regions, such decrease can be explained by under-reporting of the cases due to Eid Holidays in the country (Table 2).

• The measles outbreak affected the entire country, however, the most affected provinces are Badakhshan (12.3%),

Nangarhar (9.6%), Kunduz (9.2%), Kabul (8.8%), Helmand (6.7%) and Takhar (5.9%).

• Out of the total 6,748 samples tested for measles, 3,001 were laboratory confirmed from Jan-Jul 2022.

• During the last week, one new district reported suspected measles cases (Figure 1).