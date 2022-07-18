Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 26, 2022 (26 Jun-02 Jul) 2022 Situation Report #47

Measles outbreak (01 Jan to 02 Jul 2022)

• During epidemiological week 26-2022, a total of 1,571 new cases and 9 new deaths were reported (13.3% and 25% decrease in the number of cases and deaths respectively, compared to previous week). The trend was increasing until week 15-2022, however, started to decrease between weeks 16-20 and after stabilization for 6 weeks, it started to decrease again this week (Figure 5).

• During the last week, the number of suspected measles cases have increased by 81.6% in Central West and 11% in East Regions (Table 2).

• The measles outbreak affected the entire country, however, the most affected provinces are Badakhshan (12.4%),

Nangarhar (9.6%), Kunduz (9.3%), Kabul (8.7%), Helmand (6.6%) and Takhar (6%).

• Out of the total 6,737 samples tested for measles, 2,996 were laboratory confirmed from Jan-Jul 2022.

• During the last week, one new district reported suspected measles cases (Figure 1).