Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 25, 2022 (19-25 June) 2022 Situation Report #46

Measles outbreak (01 Jan to 25 Jun 2022)

• During epidemiological week 25-2022, a total of 1,767 new cases and 12 new deaths were reported (4.9% decrease and 33.3% increase in the number of cases and deaths respectively, compared to previous week). The trend was increasing until week 15-2022, however, started to decrease between weeks 16-20 and then shows stabilization during the last 5 weeks. (Figure 5).

• During the last week, the number of suspected measles cases have increased by 16.5% in North, 15.2% in West, 4.7% in North East and 3.9% in South East Regions (Table 2).

• The measles outbreak affected the entire country, however, the most affected provinces are Badakhshan (12.4%),

Nangarhar (9.5%), Kunduz (9.47%), Kabul (8.6%), Helmand (6.6%) and Takhar (6.1%).

• Out of the total 6,344 samples tested for measles, 2,763 were laboratory confirmed from January-June 2022.

• During the last week, one new district reported suspected measles cases (Figure 1).