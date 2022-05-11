Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 23, 2022 (05-11) June 2022 Situation Report #44

Measles outbreak (01 Jan to 11 Jun 2022)

• During epidemiological week 23-2022, a total of 1,888 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported (8.6 % and 28.6% decrease in the number of cases and deaths, respectively as compared to the previous week). The trend was increasing until week 15 (2022), however, started to decrease between weeks 15 and 20 and then shows stabilization during the last 3 weeks. (Figure 5).

• During the last week, the number of suspected measles cases have increased by 6.9% in East and 8.2% in North Regions (Table 2).

• The measles outbreak affected the entire country, however, the most affected provinces are Badakhshan (11.6%); Kunduz (10.0%); Nangarhar (9.4%); Kabul (8.5%); Helmand (6.8%); and Takhar (6.3%).

• Out of the total 6,294 samples tested for measles, 2,734 were laboratory confirmed from January-June 2022.

• During the last week, one new district reported suspected