Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 21, 2022 (22-28 May) 2022 Situation Report #42

Measles outbreak (01 Jan to 28 May 2022)

• During epidemiological week 21-2022, there have been 1,833 new cases and 8 new deaths reported (7% decrease and 60% increase in the number of cases and deaths, respectively as compared to the previous week). The trend was increasing until week 15 (2022), however, it is decreasing for the last six weeks (Figure 5).

• The number of suspected measles cases have decreased in five out of eight affected regions during the last weeks while two regions show increasing trend (Table 2).

• The measles outbreak affects the entire country, however, the most affected provinces are Badakhshan (11.2%); Kunduz (10.6%); Nangarhar (9.1%); Kabul (8.2%); Helmand (6.8%); and Takhar (6.6%).

• Out of the total 5,153 samples tested for measles, 2,051 were laboratory confirmed from Jan-May 2022.

• During the last week, one new district reported suspected measles cases (Figure 1).