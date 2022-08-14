Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 19, 2022 (08-14) May 2022 Situation Report #40

Measles outbreak (01 Jan to 14 May 2022)

• During epidemiological week 19-2022, there have been 2,432 new cases and 8 new deaths reported (2.1% and 20% decreased in the number of cases and deaths, respectively as compared to the previous week ). The trend was increasing until week 15 (2022), however, it is decreasing for the last four weeks (Figure 3).

• The number of suspected measles cases have decreased in three out of eight affected regions during the last two weeks while the other five regions show increasing trend (Table 2).

• The measles outbreak affects the entire country, however, the most affected provinces are Badakhshan (11.5%); Kunduz (11.2%); Nangarhar (8.4%); Kabul (8.0%); Helmand (6.8%); and Takhar (6.7%).

• Out of the total 5,153 samples tested for measles, 2,051 were laboratory confirmed from Jan-May 2022.

• During the last week, one new district reported measles outbreak (Figure 1).