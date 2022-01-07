Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 18, 2022 (01-07) May 2022 Situation Report #39

Summary of the Measles outbreak (01 Jan to 07 May 2022)

• During epidemiological week 18-2022, 2,483 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported (8.2% decrease in cases and 25% increase in deaths as compared to the previous week).

• The suspected measles cases showed an increasing trend until week 16 (2022), however, the trend of suspected measles cases is decreasing for the last three weeks (Figure 2).

• The number of suspected measles cases have decreased in 5 (out of 8) regions during the last few weeks while the West,

Central West and East regions show increasing trend of suspected measles cases (Table 2).

• The number of suspected measles cases in 49 districts (where measles immunization campaign was conducted in March 2022) showed a decline for three weeks with a slight increase in the last week, while the remaining districts show decline in the number of suspected measles cases for three weeks (Figure 1).

• The most affected provinces by this outbreak are Kunduz (11.6%), Badakhshan (11.3%), Nangarhar (8.2%), Kabul (8.0%), Helmand (6.9%) and Takhar (6.8%).