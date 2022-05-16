Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 17, 2022 (24-30) April 2022 Situation Report #38

Summary of the Measles outbreak (01 Jan to 30 Apr 2022)

• During epidemiological week 17-2022, 2,047 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported (40.0% and 74.0% decrease in cases and deaths as compared to the previous week).

• Since the first week of 2022, the trend of suspected measles cases reported in most of the provinces has continued to increase sharply except for the weeks 15 and 16 which shows 11.0% and 40.0% reduction respectively and the number of measles suspected cases have decreased in 7 (out of 8) regions during the last week and only the West regions show increase in the number of cases for four consecutive weeks (Table 2).

• The number of measles suspected cases in 49 districts (where measles campaign was conducted in March 2022) shows a decline for four weeks, while other districts show decline in the number of suspected measles cases for two weeks (Figure 1).

• The most affected provinces by this outbreak are Kunduz (12.0%), Badakhshan (10.4%), Kabul (8.3%), Nangarhar (8.0%), Helmand (6.9%) and Herat (5.2%).