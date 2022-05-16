Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 16, 2022 (17-23) April 2022 Situation Report #37

Summary of the Measles outbreak (01 Jan to 23 Apr 2022)

• During epidemiological week 16-2022, 3,398 new cases and 23 new deaths were reported (11% and 4.2% decrease in cases and deaths as compared to the previous week).

• Since the first week of 2022, the trend of suspected measles cases reported in most of the provinces has continued to increase sharply except for the week 16 which showed 11% decline.

• The number of measles suspected cases have decreased in 5 (out of 8) regions during the last week and only the Central East, West and South West regions show increase in the number of cases (Table 2).

• The number of measles suspected cases in 48 districts (where measles campaign was conducted in March 2022) shows a decline for three weeks, while other districts also show decline in the number of cases for one week (Figure 1)

• The most affected provinces by this outbreak are Kunduz (13.4%),

Badakhshan (11.6%), Kabul (9.2%), Nangarhar (8.4%), Helmand (8.4%) and Takhar (7.4%).

• A total of 4,457 samples have been tested out of which 1,605 were lab-confirmed along with 270 measles associated deaths in 2022.