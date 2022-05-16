Afghanistan: Infectious Disease Outbreaks - Epidemiological week # 13, 2022 (27 Mar – 02 Apr) 2022 Situation Report #34

Summary of the measles outbreak (01 Jan 2021 to 02 Apr 2022)
- During epidemiological week 13-2022, 2,513 new cases and 18 new deaths were reported (26.6% and 10.5% decrease in cases and deaths, respectively, compared to previous week) (Table 1).
- Since the first week of 2022, the trend of new measles cases reported in most of the provinces have continued to increase sharply, however the number of cases during this week shows decrease (Figure1).
- The most affected provinces by this outbreak are Helmand (15.7%), Kabul (8.6%), Kunduz(7.1%), Badakhshan (5.7%)Kandahar (5.4%) and Nangarhar (5.1%).
- Out of the total 58,010 suspected cases of measles around 80% (46,384) were under 5 years.
- A total of 7,234 sample have been tested out of which 4,645 were lab confirmed and a total of 311 measles associated deaths were reported between Jan of 2021 and Apr 2022.