Afghanistan – Increase in conflict and violations of IHL DG ECHO, NGOs, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2021)

Fighting intensified and is ongoing in/around several provincial capitals. Before the weekend, the Taliban took control of the first provincial capital Zaranj, in Nimroz province. Since then, four other provincial capitals have been overrun.

Fighting and air strikes within densely populated urban areas are increasingly affecting civilian lives, property and infrastructure and reports of collateral damage on humanitarian facilities and staff continue. In the last month alone, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) registered 1,000 civilian casualties in the three cities of Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gar, which have seen weeks of intense fighting. Humanitarian facilities have been damaged by air strikes.