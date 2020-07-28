Afghanistan: Immediate Humanitarian Funding Gaps, August to October 2020 (as of 24 July 2020)

The Afghanistan HRP remains severely under-funded, despite a deterioration in humanitarian needs due to the added human, humanitarian and socio-economic burden of COVID-19. Only 23 per cent of requirements outlined in the revised HRP have been funded as of 24 July. This is compared to 27 per cent at the mid-year point in 2019. This is a major shortfall which will slow down implementation of life saving activities if resources are not urgently sourced. With health models indicating a peak of the pandemic in Afghanistan to be in the next four to six weeks, urgent mobilisation of funds is more critical than ever. With border closures and movement restrictions creating longer procurement and transport lead times, the human consequences of delayed funding are grave. The total ‘immediate’ funding requirements to address critical gaps for the coming three months is $164 million. This is part of an overall funding gap of $867m across the response for 2020.