Afghanistan: Immediate Humanitarian Funding Gaps, August to October 2020

The Afghanistan HRP remains severely under-funded, despite a deterioration in humanitarian needs due to the added human, humanitarian and socio-economic burden of COVID-19. Only 23 per cent of requirements outlined in the revised HRP have been funded as of 24 July. This is compared to 27 per cent at the mid-year point in 2019. This is a major shortfall which will slow down implementation of life saving activities if resources are not urgently sourced. With health models indicating a peak of the pandemic in Afghanistan to be in the next four to six weeks, urgent mobilisation of funds is more critical than ever. With border closures and movement restrictions creating longer procurement and transport lead times, the human consequences of delayed funding are grave.

This document has been prepared to support donor funding decisions and outlines collectively agreed immediate humanitarian funding gaps across Afghanistan. The gaps highlighted have a 3-month outlook (August to October 2020).

This paper outlines the most time-sensitive underfunded gaps in the response. The intent is not to imply that one activity is more important than another but to triage/sequence the most urgent activities. The paper draws on an expected countrywide scenario for the second half of 2020 as well as anticipated critical pipeline or operational gaps in the response. It reflects analysis undertaken within clusters, debated in an inter-cluster exercise convened by OCHA on 21 July 2020.

Donors interested to fund in line with these priorities are encouraged to consult with relevant clusters, and with OCHA for the latest financial tracking information (Financial Tracking Service). Donors are also encouraged to consider channelling support via the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) - a financing mechanism that enables rapid, targeted and the coordinated disbursement of pooled donor resources to UN and NGO humanitarian partners in support of collectively outlined humanitarian priority gaps across the country.

The total ‘immediate’ funding requirements to address critical gaps for the coming three months is $164 million. This is part of an overall funding gap of $867m across the response for 2020.