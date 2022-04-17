Afghanistan: ICCT Spring Prioritisation - 2022

The Inter-Sector Spring Prioritisation represents an analysis by the Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT) that identifies locations where spring seasonal risks and underserved locations intersect, therefore indicating where the most acute multi-sectoral vulnerabilities lie over the spring months. The Spring Prioritisation was based on a collective analysis of a seasonal scenarios and assumed risks, an analysis of each cluster’s priorities at the district level (details are available in the next sections of this document), and a realistic assessment of where capacity can be availed. Carrying out an inter-sectoral district prioritisation approach and multi-dimensional analysis across wide-ranging indicators acknowledges that the impacts of one risk (e.g., drought) will collide with other pre-existing vulnerabilities, diminishing people’s capacity to cope with new shocks and exacerbating existing humanitarian needs.

An aggregation methodology was applied to facilitate the strictest prioritisation of areas where needs overlap across multiple clusters. To achieve this, each cluster classified all districts as “high”, “medium” and “low” priority based on the overarching guidance and cluster-specific criteria (outlined in the cluster sections below) to develop cluster-specific priorities. For the inter-sector prioritisation, the ICCT agreed to an aggregation approach wherein at least three clusters have ranked the district as a high priority and at least two clusters have ranked it as a medium priority for a district to fall in the inter-sectoral “high” priority category. The scoring was based on the average of the five highest scores, employing a slight variation of the Joint Inter-Sectoral Analysis Framework (JIAF) methodology. Based on this methodology, the ICCT has identified 79 high priority, 291 medium priority and 31 low priority districts for the spring season.

The Spring Prioritisation further highlights areas where multi-sector activities can have the maximum impact given the compounded needs and gaps in these locations. While the Spring Prioritisation is based on known or likely need, assessments will be critical to ensure that people with acute vulnerabilities are supported with the right assistance.

This prioritisation approach will continue to be an ongoing exercise to provide the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) with real time information on priority areas, identified based on the intersection between seasonal risks and underserved locations. The 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) remains the overarching guiding document for the Inter-Sector Spring Prioritisation and all activities outlined in this prioritisation paper are a sub-set of the 2022 HRP. Donor funds should be channelled to NGOs and UN agencies whose work is outlined in the HRP. This will ensure a well-coordinated response to confirmed needs.