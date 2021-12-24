Afghanistan: ICCT Real-Time Response Overview Situation Report (23 December 2021)

This report is produced by OCHA Afghanistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners via clusters. This report covers activities carried out between 1 September and 15 December 2021. It aims to provide a frequent overview of response activities against the needs articulated in the Flash Appeal. The reporting timeframe will match the Flash Appeal which details a four-month – from 1 September to 31 December 2021 – strategic response to the current crisis. The plan draws largely on unmet needs detailed in the 2021 HRP (Humanitarian Response Plan) while also incorporating new emerging needs, as they are currently understood.

The next ICCT Real-Time Response Overview Situation Report will be released in January 2022 and cover activities carried out between 1 September and 31 December.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Humanitarians seek US$606 million as part of the Flash Appeal to provide prioritised multi-sectoral assistance to 11 million people in the four remaining months of 2021. As at 23 December, the Flash Appeal is now over 100 per cent funded. While humanitarians remain grateful for the generous contribution by the donor community, all commitments have not been translated to actions on the ground as partners continue to face liquidity challenges amid the financial system crisis. The absence of these challenges would enable humanitarian partners to further scale up the response at a higher pace and reach more people in need of assistance.

The recent UN Security Council resolution (22 December) clarified humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan are not a violation of paragraph 1 of resolution 2255 (2015), and that the processing and payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of such assistance or to support such activities are permitted. Similarly, the recent US issued licences authorise humanitarian projects to meet basic human needs; activities to support rule of law, citizen participation, government accountability and transparency, human rights and fundamental freedoms, access to information, and civil society development projects; education; non-commercial development projects directly benefitting the Afghan people; and environmental and natural resource protection. Other donors are encouraged to similarly ensure transactions and other activities required for humanitarian operations are excluded from the scope of sanctions regimes to allow humanitarian activities to continue without impediment. Donors are also encouraged to issue special licences and identify new disbursement avenues to allow continuation of basic services, upon which a considerable amount of the humanitarian response is delivered.

• Since 1 September 2021, partners have reached 43,921 children with community-based education activities, supported 162,229 people with household items, provided 8.9 million people with food assistance, reached 1,385,999 people with primary and secondary healthcare (direct consultations), provided treatment for Acute Malnutrition to 238,223 children under five, supported 48,886 people with individual protection assistance including cash for protection, and reached 507,728 people with WASH assistance including through hygiene promotion and hygiene kits.