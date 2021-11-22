Afghanistan: ICCT Real-Time Response Overview Situation Report (22 November 2021)

This report is produced by OCHA Afghanistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners via clusters. This report covers activities carried out between 1 September and 15 November 2021. It aims to provide a frequent overview of response activities against the needs articulated in the Flash Appeal. The reporting timeframe will match the Flash Appeal which details a four-month -- from 1 September to 31 December 2021 -- strategic response to the current crisis. The plan draws largely on unmet needs detailed in the 2021 HRP (Humanitarian Response Plan) while also incorporating new emerging needs, as they are currently understood.

The next ICCT Real-Time Response Overview Situation Report will be released on 7 December and cover activities carried out between 1 September and 30 November.

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarians seek US$606 million as part of the Flash Appeal to provide prioritised multi-sectoral assistance to 11 million people in the four remaining months of 2021. As at 21 November, the Flash Appeal is now 100 per cent funded. While humanitarians remain grateful for the generous contribution by the donor community, all commitments have not been translated to actions on the ground as partners continue to face financial system challenges amid the cash and liquidity crisis.

Donors are urged to ensure transactions and other activities required for humanitarian operations are excluded from the scope of sanctions regimes to allow humanitarian activities to continue without impediment.

Since 1 September 2021, partners have reached 102,128 children with community-based education activities, supported 141,513 people with standard NFIs assistance, provided 7.2 million people with food assistance, reached 880,207 people with primary and secondary healthcare (direct consultations), provided treatment for Acute Malnutrition to 178,492 children under five, supported 32,090 people with psychosocial support services, and assisted 198,656 drought-affected people with water trucking.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Forty years of war, recurrent natural disasters, chronic poverty, drought and the COVID-19 pandemic have devastated the people of Afghanistan. The recent upheaval has only exacerbated needs and further complicated an extremely challenging operational context.

Even prior to the events of 15 August, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was one of the worst in the world. By the mid-year mark, nearly half of the population -- some 18.4 million people -- were already in need of humanitarian and protection assistance in 2021. Protection and safety risks to civilians, particularly women, children and people with a disability, were also reaching record highs.

Humanitarians urge the de facto authorities to deliver on their promises to protect the rights of all Afghan citizens --- including women, children, minority communities, former government employees. This includes ensuring freedom of movement for women to work and to enjoy their basic rights --- and for girls to have effective access to all levels of education. Additionally, humanitarians are concerned about reports of forced evictions of minority communities. The de facto authorities are urged to respect the housing, land and property rights of all Afghans and the tenure documentation that they hold, including those residing on land of the former government.

The country is currently facing the second drought in four years and the worst of its kind in 27 years. The recently updated Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis shows the food security situation has further deteriorated with worrying implications for the winter lean season ahead. An estimated 22.8 million people, or 55 per cent of the population, are expected to be in crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity (IPC 3+) between November 2021 and March 2022, a nearly 35 per cent increase from the same season last year (16.9m). No provinces have been included under IPC 1 and 2 during the projected period till March. Some 9 million people projected to be in IPC 4 -- the highest number in the world.\ In rural areas, this is largely driven by the drought. In urban areas, income loss (driven by economic shocks) has contributed to the rapid deterioration in food insecurity. 10 out of 11 most densely populated urban areas are anticipated to be in IPC 4. Sharp drops in income, surging food and other commodity prices, growing unemployment and severed remittances are expected to contribute to the deterioration of food security. No population group had a net positive income in 2021. Assessments show that more households have higher than average debt this year. This is increasingly concerning as food basket costs are steadily rising, constituting more than 82 per cent of the average HH income. While markets continue to function, prices for key commodities remain well above pre-pandemic levels and the purchasing power of casual labourers and pastoralists remains significantly reduced. It is anticipated that current political uncertainty, devaluation of the Afghan currency, import challenges and cash availability may lead to further inflationary impacts.

The recent leadership transitions in the country and unfolding implications on basic services, financial systems and markets has led to a further deterioration of the situation for vulnerable people. While the full impact of recent events will take more time to manifest, aid organisations have already witnessed a dangerous deepening of humanitarian need amongst a greater number of people.

Humanitarians in Afghanistan are in a race against time to deliver life-saving aid to crisis-affected people and preposition supplies ahead of winter. Humanitarian partners have reached close to 10.3 million people with assistance across the country during the third quarter of the year.