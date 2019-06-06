06 Jun 2019

Afghanistan: ICCT Quarterly Pipeline Tracking Report (as of May 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 May 2019 View Original
Background Projected status of key humanitarian relief pipelines for a set of items that are regularly stockpiled in Afghanistan. Not all stockpiled items are included. The projected requirements are based on current caseloads as well as projected figures for how many people may be affected by natural disasters and/or conflict based on historical data and early warning forecasts. The capacity of humanitarian agencies to import relief items is dependent on funding, import requirements and the stability of local and international suppliers.

  1. Supplies of in-kind food assistance, standard emergency shelter kits, TSFP supplies for Children under 5 years; hygiene, latrine and bath kits are all at risk of imminent pipeline breaks unless additional funds are made available.

  2. Several other items, particularly Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and emergency NFI kits are at risk of a pipeline break as early as September 2019.

  3. Most other items are at risk of becoming scarce or depleted during the reporting period unless additional actions are taken.

