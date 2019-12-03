03 Dec 2019

Afghanistan: ICCT Quarterly Pipeline Tracking Report (as of 30 Nov 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 02 Dec 2019
Background

This snapshot shows the projected status of key humanitarian supply pipelines at the national level for a set of relief items that are regularly stockpiled in Afghanistan. Not all stockpiled items are included. The projected requirements are based on current caseloads, as well as projected figures for how many people may be affected by natural disasters and/or conflict based on historical data and early warning forecasts. The capacity of humanitarian agencies to import relief items is dependent on funding, import requirements and the stability of local and international suppliers.

Key Messages

Supplies of food are at risk of a pipeline break by end of December 2019 unless additional funds are made available.
Supplies of health trauma kits, water and hygiene kits, and nutrition supplements are all at risk of imminent pipeline breaks at or before the end of February 2020.

