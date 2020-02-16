Afghanistan: ICCT Quarterly Pipeline Tracking Report (as of 16 Feb 2020)

Background

This snapshot shows the projected status of key humanitarian supply pipelines at the national and regional level for a set of relief items that are regularly stockpiled in Afghanistan. Not all stockpiled items are included. The projected requirements are based on current caseloads, as well as projected figures for how many people may be affected by natural disasters and/or conflict based on historical data and early warning forecasts. The capacity of humanitarian agencies to import relief items is dependent on funding, import requirements and the stability of local and international suppliers.

Key Messages

Supplies of food are at risk of a partial pipeline break by April/March 2020 unless additional funds are made available. Supplies of water and hygiene kits, school bags, and nutrition supplements are all at risk of imminent pipeline breaks.