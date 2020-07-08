Afghanistan: ICCT Quarterly Pipeline Tracking Report (as of 1 Jul 2020)

Background

This snapshot shows the projected status of key humanitarian supply pipelines at the national and regional level for a set of relief items that are regularly stockpiled in Afghanistan or that are now essential for the COVID-19 response (WASH and Health). Not all stockpiled items are included. The needs reflect the revised HRP (published in June), including specific supplies required for the COVID-19 response. Due to the unprecedented scale of the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries continue to be affected by global supply shortages. Global and national-level efforts are currently underway to address pipeline issues. Border closures and COVID-19-related movement restrictions are also affecting supply lines. Supplies not yet in country may have uncertain date of arrival depending on transport costs and level of funding.

Key Messages

From July to September some Health supplies are at risk because of global shortages and high consumption rates, while supplies of water kits and chlorine drums are at risk of imminent pipeline breaks. WASH, FSAC, and Nutrition are also facing funding gaps with implications for the procurement of supplies. This is particularly true for certain food items that have an up to 6 month procurement lead time. Humanitarians emphasise the critical importance of maintaining a reliable flow of traffic for humanitarian cargo and advocate for expedited movement of humanitarian food and relief items through border crossings.