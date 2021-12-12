Afghanistan: ICCT Pipeline Tracking Report (Sep - Nov 2021) As of 24 November 2021

Background

This snapshot shows the projected status of key humanitarian supply pipelines at the national and regional levels for relief items that are regularly stockpiled in Afghanistan or that are essential for emergency response between December 2021 and February 2022. The list does not include all humanitarian relief items. The full implications of the recent political transitions on the country’s basic services and financial systems will take time to manifest, but initial indications already reveal a severe deterioration of the humanitarian crisis.

Key Messages

Between December 2021 and February 2022, critical Nutrition, WASH and Protection supplies are at risk of pipeline breaks due to funding shortfalls as well as import and transport delays. Pre-positioning of supplies in high priority locations is critical over the coming three months, particularly in areas that are at risk of being cut-off due to harsh winter conditions. With longer procurement and transport lead times, up-front funding is crucial to support early procurement and delivery of core supplies. This will mitigate against border delays and movement disruptions and allow for pre-positioning of relief items in locations with high concentration of need and ensure rapid delivery.