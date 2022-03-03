Afghanistan: ICCT Pipeline Tracking Report (March - May 2022) As of 2 March 2022

Background

This snapshot shows the projected status of key humanitarian supply pipelines at the national and regional levels for relief items that are regularly stockpiled in Afghanistan or that are essential for emergency response between March and May 2022. The list does not include all humanitarian relief items. The full implications of the recent political transitions on the country’s basic services and financial systems will take time to manifest, but initial indications already reveal a severe deterioration of the humanitarian crisis.

Key Messages

Between March and May 2022, critical WASH, Nutrition, Education and Health supplies are at risk of pipeline break due to funding shortfalls, import and transport delays, market availability and liquidity challenges. These supplies are needed urgently ahead of Spring seasonal flooding and disease outbreak risks. Given local procurement issues for certain items and lengthy transport lead times, additional funding to support early procurement and delivery of core supplies is crucial. This will mitigate against border delays and market disruptions and allow for pre-positioning of relief items in locations with high concentration of needs.