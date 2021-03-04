Afghanistan: ICCT Pipeline Tracking Report (Mar - Jun 2021) As of 04 Mar 2021

Background

This snapshot shows the projected status of key humanitarian supply pipelines at the national and regional level for a set of relief items that are regularly stockpiled in Afghanistan or that are now essential for the spring disaster response between March and June. Not all stockpiled items are included. The needs reflect the 2021 HRP and the Spring Disaster Contingency Plan issued in early March. These needs may change as the La Niña outlook develops. Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries continue to be affected by global supply shortages which may affect procurement lead times for key items. Humanitarians emphasise the critical importance of maintaining a reliable flow of traffic for humanitarian cargo and advocate for expedited movement of humanitarian relief items through border crossings.