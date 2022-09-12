Afghanistan: ICCT Pipeline Tracking Report (Jun - Dec 2022) As of 5 September 2022

Background

This snapshot shows the projected status of key humanitarian supply pipelines at the national and regional levels for relief items that are regularly stockpiled in Afghanistan or that are essential for emergency response between September to December 2022. The list does not include all humanitarian relief items.

Key Messages

Between September and December 2022, some critical Nutrition supplies are at risk of pipeline break due to prolonged customs and cross-border clearance processes and high demand versus lower producer capacity. These supplies are needed urgently ahead of winter. Given local procurement challenges for certain items and lengthy transport lead times, additional funding to support early procurement and delivery of core supplies is crucial. This will mitigate against border delays and market disruptions and allow for pre-positioning of relief items in locations with high concentration of needs.