Afghanistan: ICCT Pipeline Tracking Report (Jun - Aug 2021) As of 13 June 2021

Background

This snapshot shows the projected status of key humanitarian supply pipelines at the national and regional level for a set of relief items that are regularly stockpiled in Afghanistan or that are now essential for emergency response between June and August. Not all stockpiled items are included. The needs reflect approved activities outlined in the 2021 HRP. These needs may change as drought-like conditions continue to impact water levels, food production and livestock health.

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries continue to be affected by global supply shortages which may prolong procurement lead times for key items. Humanitarians emphasise the critical importance of maintaining a reliable flow of traffic for humanitarian cargo and advocate for expedited movement of humanitarian relief items through border crossings.

Key Messages

From June to August some Health, Nutrition, Protection, Education and WASH supplies are at risk of pipeline breaks due to funding shortfalls and import clearance delays. Early funding will be critical to allow sufficient time for procurement and delivery in a complex environment impacted by conflict and COVID-19. Pre-positioning of supplies in the most at-risk locations will be critical over the three month period to ensure timely response to affected people despite potential access constraints