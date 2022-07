FAST FACTS

• International Medical Corps reached 130,851 people with WASH, health and protection services in June 2022.

• In June, we immediately responded to a deadly 5.9 magnitude earthquake, providing trauma-care services to 1,221 injured people and distributing 1,740 hygiene kits to people affected by the quake.

• In the last month, we have distributed 1,025 hygiene kits and 2,516 water kits in Balkh, Faryab, Nangarhar and Sari-Pul provinces.