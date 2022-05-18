Afghanistan Humanitarian Update: Situation Report #5 (May 18, 2022)

FAST FACTS

• International Medical Corps supports 15 mobile health teams, 11 first-aid trauma posts, 11 static health centers and a 50-bed COVID-19 hospital.

• International Medical Corps reached 80,927 people with health, WASH and protection services in April 2022.

• In the last month, we have distributed 118 hygiene kits and 2,180 water kits in Balkh, Faryab, Kunar, Nangarhar and Sari-Pul provinces.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is worsening. In 2022, more than 24.4 million people—almost two thirds of the population—will require humanitarian health assistance. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned earlier this year that Afghanistan's health sector was on the verge of collapse. As a result of Afghanistan's deteriorating economic situation and lack of financial resources, most healthcare workers have not been paid in months, and clinics and hospitals are running out of critical drugs and supplies.