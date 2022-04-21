Afghanistan Humanitarian Update: Situation Report #4 (April 20, 2022)

FAST FACTS

International Medical Corps reached 102,085 people with WASH, health and protection services last month.

In March, International Medical Corps deployed a mobile health team to Doaba, a remote village in Kamdish district that is not accessible by road, to provide health services to 40 patients.

We constructed a solar powered water-supply system in Nangarhar province that provides water to 2,100 people.

Afghanistan's humanitarian situation has deteriorated after decades of conflict and drought. By the end of June, aid agencies estimate that 97% of the people in Afghanistan will be driven into extreme poverty unless immediate action is taken. A recent United Nations news report indicates that 95% of Afghans are not getting enough food. There are currently unprecedented levels of hunger and widespread food shortages across Afghanistan, with no signs of improvement.