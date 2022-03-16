Afghanistan Humanitarian Update: Situation Report #3 (March 15, 2022)

FAST FACTS

In February, International Medical Corps mobilized a health team to respond to the mortar shelling in eastern Nuristan province. The team reached 189 people in two days.

International Medical Corps reached 176,206 people with WASH, health and protection services in February 2022.

In the last month, we distributed 883 water kits in Kunar province and are working to build 11 latrines in Torkham, Nangarhar province.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is worsening, with more than 50 percent of the population expected to need humanitarian assistance in 2022. Afghans are facing persistent inflation and rising food costs, alongside decreasing salaries and labor demand. The healthcare system is struggling, as it continues to face the impact of COVID-19.1 22.8 million people—half of the country’s population—are projected to be acutely food-insecure, and 4.7 million children and pregnant and lactating women are at risk of acute malnutrition.