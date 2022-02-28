Afghanistan Humanitarian Update: Situation Report #2 (February 28, 2022)

FAST FACTS

In January, International Medical Corps’ three mobile health teams in Nuristan and five mobile health teams in Kabul provided 7,595 people with lifesaving healthcare services.

In Afghanistan, International Medical Corps reached 157,852 people with WASH, health and protection services in January.

In addition to these activities, International Medical Corps established eight emergency latrines in Torkham at the zero point of the Durand Line between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In 2022, more than half the population of Afghanistan will need lifesaving humanitarian assistance. Decades of conflict and economic decline, compounded by the takeover of the country in August 2021 and the worst drought in nearly 30 years, have led to a staggering four-time increase in the amount of people requiring humanitarian support compared to 2019. The country’s health system is struggling, and an increasing number of people are facing food insecurity. 1 The humanitarian community is working hard to respond to the increasing health, nutrition, protection, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs of the population.