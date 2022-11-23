Afghanistan Humanitarian Update: Situation Report #11 (November 21, 2022)

FAST FACTS

International Medical Corps reached 236,203 people with WASH, health, nutrition and protection services in October.

In the last month, we have distributed 3,148 water kits in Balkh, Nangarhar and Paktika provinces.

We reached 14,175 people with mental health services.

We screened 10,821 children aged 6 to 59 months for nutrition status.

The fast-approaching winter period poses significant threats to the Afghan population’s health and well-being. Risks include increased probability of road accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks. The incidence of acute respiratory infections are expected to increase, especially in children, and can lead to severe pneumonia, while other chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma, are exacerbated during winter. Other infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis, measles, scabies, etc., spread more during winter due to overcrowding and less ventilation. Among the 18.1 million people in Afghanistan in need of health services, 1.1 million are considered to be critically in need during the upcoming winter.

Food insecurity and malnutrition also are anticipated to increase, as those engaged in wage labor are particularly likely to find it difficult to work and provide for their families. Findings in the final SMART survey results, shared by the nutrition cluster on October 26, indicate that acute malnutrition remains at high levels across the country, with Badakhshan, Farah, Ghazni, Jawzjan, Kabul, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Paktika provinces the most affected among the surveyed provinces. Based on the prevalence of severe acute malnutrition (SAM), 29 out of 32 provinces were experiencing levels of SAM above 2%.

Seasonal risks related to protection also are concerning, along with a possible increase in natural disaster-related displacement owing to winter weather conditions as well as other phenomena, including floods and earthquakes. That, accompanied by constraints in access to lifesaving services (particularly for women and girls), leads to an increase in cases related to gender-based violence (GBV) and could result in a rise in negative coping mechanisms and a range of consequences, including death. Continuing restrictions throughout the country on women and girls are expected.

Finally, the continued effect of water scarcity during the winter period in drought-affected areas with decreased water tables will continue to be an issue over the coming months. Based on OCHA’s 2022 mid-year Whole of Afghanistan Assessment report findings, continued reported cases of acute watery diarrhea are expected, especially affecting children under 5.