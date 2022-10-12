Afghanistan Humanitarian Update: Situation Report #10 (October 11, 2022)

FAST FACTS

International Medical Corps reached 213,376 people with WASH, health, nutrition and protection services in September 2022.

In the last month, we distributed 550 hygiene kits and 135 water kits in Paktika and Laghman provinces.

An outbreak of cholera on September 21 affected multiple communities in Zari district, Balkh province in Northern Afghanistan. The Zari district is in a remote area of the province, where community access to health services is limited. Our teams responded to the outbreak by increasing awareness of cholera prevention strategies, the use and preparation of oral rehydration solution and the effective usage of chlorine in water treatment, and by providing guidance on safe water storage within the community. This intervention reached 3,395 people (1,279 women, 987 men, 482 boys, 647 girls), with each person receiving soap. We also distributed 485 bottles of chlorine across the communities.