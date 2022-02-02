Afghanistan Humanitarian Update: Situation Report #1 (February 1, 2022)

FAST FACTS

Since August, International Medical Corps has launched five mobile health teams in Kabul that have reached 70,173 people. Services include primary healthcare consultations, hygiene promotion, basic psychosocial support, nutrition screening, family planning and health education.

International Medical Corps has supported three hospitals and two comprehensive health centers with lifesaving medicines, helping them to avoid shortages of medicines in the eastern region of Afghanistan.

Alongside this, we have continued our health, WASH and protection programs, reaching 218,582 people since August.

Afghanistan is descending into a humanitarian crisis. Against the backdrop of an already dire situation, following 40 years of war, economic decline, inflation and rising poverty, in 2021 Afghanistan faced intensified conflict, its worst drought in 27 years, the withdrawal of international forces and, in August, the takeover of the country by the Taliban. 24.4 million people—55% of the population—will require humanitarian assistance in 2022, which is a staggering 30% increase from last year.