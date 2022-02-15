Afghanistan humanitarian summit must be coupled with UK aid, Christian Aid says

International development charity, Christian Aid, has called on the UK Government to help Afghan people in need by “massively stepping up our own contribution” on the six-month anniversary of the fall of Kabul.

The intervention comes as the UK Government announces plans to co-host an upcoming United Nations virtual pledging summit to help address the growing humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.

Christian Aid, working with Save the Children and other campaigners, has been calling on the UK Government to host a humanitarian conference. They will today hand in a petition to the FCDO.

Fionna Smyth, Head of Global Advocacy and Policy at Christian Aid, said:

“Afghanistan is in crisis with millions on the verge of starvation. Reports of the elimination of women and girls from society are heartbreaking. However, the way to ensure the rights of women is not to starve them or their families.

“Following the efforts of Christian Aid and other campaigners, it is welcome news that the UK Government will host a United Nations virtual pledging summit.

"This is a step in the right direction. It must, however, be coupled with massively stepping up our own contribution to prevent famine and action to get the Afghan economy back on its feet.

“With the UN asking for $4.4 billion, the £286 million committed by the UK is a drop in the ocean and does not reflect our historic responsibility. To make this summit a success, the UK has a moral duty to lead by example.”

The UK Government release can be found here.

Even before the Taliban takeover, the country was struggling with Covid and a food crisis. According to the World Food programme, rising food prices and declining purchasing power means almost the entire population (97%) is projected to fall below the poverty line.

Christian Aid, alongside partners, has been in Afghanistan for over thirty years. Subrata De, Christian Aid’s Country Manager for Afghanistan, explained: “We’re doing all we can to distribute food and emergency supplies, but we cannot run humanitarian programmes well without a functional banking system.” He added: “The situation is desperate, people are without wages, and many are resorting to selling anything to buy food.”

The UN has asked for $4.4 billion for Afghanistan, its largest ever appeal. However, the UK Government has only committed £286 million, less than the 2019 level impacted by sweeping cuts to the UK aid budget.

