AFGHANISTAN - Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 24 September 2021)

Forty years of war, recurrent natural disasters, chronic poverty, drought and the COVID-19 pandemic have devastated the people of Afghanistan. The recent escalation in conflict and resulting upheaval has only exacerbated needs and further complicated an extremely challenging operational context. Even prior to the events of 15 August, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was one of the worst in the world. By the mid-year mark, nearly half of the population -- some 18.4m people -- were already in need of humanitarian and protection assistance in 2021.