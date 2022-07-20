Afghanistan Humanitarian Situation Report for No. 7 for 1 January -30 June 2022

Highlights
During the first half of the year, UNICEF scaled up its humanitarian response in the face of increasing needs and a complex operational environment. The country experienced worsening disease outbreaks, economic decline, acute food insecurity, and devastating natural disasters.
Since January, 246,946 children have received life-saving treatment for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) following the screening of more than 6.5 million children.
UNICEF has provided cash transfers for almost 100,000 households in the first half of 2022, distributing more than US$20M directly to families.
More than 1.2 million people were reached with safe water (including temporary emergency water provision) to contain acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) and other outbreaks.
On 22 June, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan in Paktika and Khost Provinces leading to wide-scale destruction. UNICEF rapidly responded with life-saving health care through MHNTs and prepositioned WASH supplies – including hygiene kits, soap bars, and water treatment tablets.