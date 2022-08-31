Afghanistan: Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (HSM) - Key District Findings (December 2021-January 2022)

CONTEXT

Endemic poverty and conflict have converged with recent changes in governance, economic shock and natural disasters to generate disparate needs and vulnerabilities within Afghanistan.

The rapidity with which humanitarian needs are evolving calls for analysis at regular intervals to support geographical and sectoral prioritizations within the humanitarian response in Afghanistan. Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (HSM) seeks to inform the prioritization of emergency needs by monitoring the evolution of vulnerabilities, coping strategies, gaps in basic services and needs of assessed districts. HSM also seeks to complement the annual household-level Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA) by filling in information gaps on a regular basis.

METHODOLOGY

The HSM methodology uses settlements as the unit of analysis. A structured survey tool was used to interview key informants (KIs) - i.e. government workers, religious leaders, teachers, doctors or other community members with significant knowledge of the settlement - about the humanitarian situation in their settlement. A sampling frame covering all 265 districts in all 31 provinces of Afghanistan was used with a minimum coverage of 10% of total settlements in each district. To achieve geographical spread across each district, at least three key informant interviews (KIIs) in a number proportionate to the number of settlements, were conducted in each Basic Service Unit (BSU). To determine a BSU - defined as an economic/geographic service unit which relies on the same services (i.e. healthcare clinics and schools) and common public spaces (i.e. markets and roads) - participatory mapping of the settlements and services available was conducted prior to data collection. Data collection occurred between 22 December 2021 - 11 January 2022. A total of 6,975 KIIs are included in the analysis - including 1,116 (16%) female KIIs and 628 interviews (9%) with persons self-identifying as a person with a disability when presented with the Washington Group Short Set (WGSS) definition of disability. For more information, refer to the formatted data and analysis.

The following is an indicative analysis - i.e. not statistically representative.