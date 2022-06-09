Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates - Cluster Achievements - May 2022

Response:

With support from DANIDA, NRC is responding to afghan displaced people and vulnerable host community in (Wahdat) village (Injil) district of Herat province through construction of solar powered household connected water supply system, the project provide safe drinking water to (336) households (2,550)individuals. The project also includes water quality management, sanitation (construction of 200 household latrine), distribution of 200 hygiene kits and hygiene promotion for positive behavior change.

Challenges/ Issues:

AWD/cholera alerts and line lists of suspected or confirmed cases are received since May 2022 from the Health Cluster – Information immediately shared by the national WASH Cluster to the sub-national levels and posted on the cluster website.

Needs assessments:

WASH cluster partners identified 205 flood affected affected families (1,431 people) for WASH assistance in Faryab, Kunar and Takhar provinces. Additionally, WASH partners are continuously conducting needs assessments in various parts, across the country.

Preparedness:

WASH partners have emergency stocks in 21 locations across 10 provinces (37,089 hygiene kits, 15,880 latrine kits/slabs and 93.2 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs at least of 86,000 people for a period of three months.

The existing stocks of water kits may runout in June, chlorine tabs and hygiene kits may runout by the end of July. Replenishment in remote area warehouses remains a priority.